First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $50.17. 862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

