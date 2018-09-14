First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0991 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. 647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.