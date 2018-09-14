First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (FTA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (BMV:FTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1885 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

Shares of BMV FTA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.00.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.