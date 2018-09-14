First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1103 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FTRI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.32. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

