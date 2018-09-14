First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1103 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of FTRI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.32. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $13.25.
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
