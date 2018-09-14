First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 107.7% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,442. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

