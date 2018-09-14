First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (FGD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.232 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:FGD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 36,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,458. First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $28.07.
About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund
