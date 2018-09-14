First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (FGD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.232 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FGD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 36,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,458. First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $28.07.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

