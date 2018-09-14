First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $43.87. 56,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,239. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $45.57.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

