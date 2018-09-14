First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.
Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $43.87. 56,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,239. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $45.57.
First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
