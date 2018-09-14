First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,339 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 40.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter worth about $120,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in MSG Networks by 36.5% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MSG Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

NYSE:MSGN opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. MSG Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.01 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSGN shares. ValuEngine raised MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Imperial Capital started coverage on MSG Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.