First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.61 Million Position in Fidelity Southern Co. (LION)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Fidelity Southern worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 105,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 98,390 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Southern by 16.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

LION has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of LION stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Fidelity Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $705.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Fidelity Southern had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.68%. equities analysts predict that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

