First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,856 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,598,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,104,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,225,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4,392.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $46.44 on Friday.

