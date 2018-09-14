First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 67,053 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $40,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 57,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Shares of KO opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

