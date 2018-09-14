First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,448,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,059 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,178,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,926,000 after buying an additional 1,236,840 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,309,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,378,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Carnival to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

