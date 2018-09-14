First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 12,609 Shares of Sanofi SA (SNY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sanofi by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

