First Republic Bank (FRC) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $102.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.52. 26,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,448. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $744.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.03 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 24.80%. analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.7% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

