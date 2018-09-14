First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

FLIC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 39,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.62.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.73 million. equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other First of Long Island news, Director John J. Desmond bought 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $99,136.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth $3,115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth $1,887,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

