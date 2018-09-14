First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prame sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $60,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,432,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,474 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 458,482.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,027,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 1,027,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,537,000 after buying an additional 730,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,064,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2,229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 366,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 350,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.