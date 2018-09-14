First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 99.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.20.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.49 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 39.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.