First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.18 Million

Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to post $195.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $193.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.46 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $181.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $773.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.62 million to $775.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $828.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $825.65 million to $830.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $27.75. 16,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In related news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $574,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 36,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

