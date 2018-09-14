First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report $21.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.90 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $19.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $84.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $84.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $87.90 million to $88.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.67. 7,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $30,144.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,407.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 822,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 137,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

