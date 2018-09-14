Financial Survey: IDT (IDT) & Inventergy Global (INVT)

IDT (OTCMKTS: INVT) and Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

IDT pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Inventergy Global does not pay a dividend.

42.0% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of IDT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Inventergy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IDT and Inventergy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Inventergy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT -0.89% 0.06% 0.01% Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDT and Inventergy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.50 billion 0.09 $8.17 million N/A N/A Inventergy Global $1.77 million 0.43 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Risk and Volatility

IDT has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDT beats Inventergy Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDT

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Telecom Platform Services, Unified Communications as a Service, and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer services; and wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers. The Unified Communications as a Service segment provides voice over Internet protocol products and services under the net2phone brand name, including cable telephony services; cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) services to enterprise customers primarily through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents, and managed service providers; session initiation protocol trunking services that support inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX; and PicuP, an automated business phone service that answers, routes, and manages voice calls. This segment also offers its services through distributors, system integrators, and master agents. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides bundled local/long distance phone services, including unlimited local, regional toll and domestic long distance calling, and calling features under the IDT America brand name to residential customers. As of July 31, 2017, this segment had approximately 3,500 active customers for its bundled local/long distance plans and approximately 14,500 customers for its long distance-only plans. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

