Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 39,234 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,234 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $265.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.16. The stock has a market cap of $251.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.65, for a total transaction of $7,045,831.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,603 shares of company stock valued at $22,837,660. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.43.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.