Federated Investors Inc. PA Purchases 3,548 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. William Blair upgraded Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

NASDAQ ESRX opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $91.37.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

