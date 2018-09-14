Federated Investors Inc. PA Decreases Holdings in Alleghany Co. (Y)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alleghany by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 814,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,350,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 671,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,582,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alleghany by 33.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,245,000 after buying an additional 114,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on Y. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $734.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NYSE:Y opened at $626.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $529.81 and a 12 month high of $646.55.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.41 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

