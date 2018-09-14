Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys New Holdings in Aramark (ARMK)

Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth $103,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth $148,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth $208,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aramark news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $619,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,907.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. Aramark has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 3.26%. research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Aramark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

