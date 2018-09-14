Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

FRT stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $134.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,095,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,584,000 after acquiring an additional 253,410 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,538,000 after purchasing an additional 215,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 200,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

