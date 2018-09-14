Feathercoin Hits One Day Volume of $26,488.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $26,488.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, BX Thailand and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 212,053,960 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, QBTC, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

