Family Management Corp Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 737.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,354 shares during the period. Square makes up 1.7% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,818,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Square by 121.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,523,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 836,256 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,131,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 2,070.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,025,000 after buying an additional 789,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,435,000. 51.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.20 and a beta of 4.36. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.99 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $26,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 472,175 shares in the company, valued at $31,026,619.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $9,243,269.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,358,111 shares of company stock valued at $98,990,502. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Buckingham Research raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Square from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

