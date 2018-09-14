Family Management Corp Acquires New Stake in The Medicines Company (MDCO)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDCO. PointState Capital LP raised its position in The Medicines by 81.5% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,694 shares in the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC raised its position in The Medicines by 26.2% in the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,635,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after acquiring an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC raised its position in The Medicines by 142.3% in the first quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in The Medicines by 4.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,029,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The Medicines in the second quarter worth $3,749,000.

Get The Medicines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

In related news, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of The Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDCO stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 394.33% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.