FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $237.29

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $237.29 and last traded at $235.20, with a volume of 1965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $236.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. ValuEngine cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total transaction of $14,254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,191 shares in the company, valued at $132,602,023.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,138,194.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 53,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

