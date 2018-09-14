Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) VP Colin Stretch Sells 750 Shares

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $122,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,144 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

On Wednesday, September 5th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total transaction of $126,637.50.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $132,075.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.20, for a total transaction of $129,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $134,377.50.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $138,735.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $161,857.50.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $151,815.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.74, for a total transaction of $146,055.00.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $162.29. 1,275,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,664,868. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $470.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Marble Arch Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $72,209,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $3,196,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after purchasing an additional 638,106 shares during the period. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $65,194,000. Finally, Rudman Errol M purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $2,397,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.89.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.