Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,277 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises 2.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $390,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $555,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $1,489,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $7,784,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter worth $11,001,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,231,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.56, for a total value of $150,163,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,876,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,192,582. Corporate insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.96.

NASDAQ FB opened at $161.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

