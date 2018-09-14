F5 Networks (FFIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $193.91

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $193.91 and last traded at $193.06, with a volume of 6735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Standpoint Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.16.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.59 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 21.37%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.64, for a total transaction of $433,425.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,830.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $1,039,427.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,427.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,072 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,070,865 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $874,472,000 after buying an additional 481,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,807,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,785,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,263,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $182,783,000 after buying an additional 221,067 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 854,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $147,305,000 after buying an additional 36,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,483 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after buying an additional 147,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.