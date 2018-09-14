Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ (EYPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock.

“We note that the next milestone for the company should be the potential approval of YUTIQ three-year treatment of posterior uveitis on or before the PDUFA date of November 5, 2018. As we roll forward our DCF analysis, our estimated market value of the firm has increased to $255M from $245M. Assuming 94.7M shares outstanding at the end of 3Q19, this translates to a per share value to approximately $2.75. Therefore, we reiterate our Buy rating and raise the 12-month price target to $2.75 from $2.50.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.85.

Shares of EYPT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,660. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.97. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,795.71% and a negative return on equity of 323.57%. equities research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $170,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $189,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.