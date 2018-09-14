ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) CEO Sells $1,530,948.60 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $1,530,948.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,528,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Thursday, September 6th, Rohit Kapoor sold 2,827 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $183,613.65.

On Friday, August 31st, Rohit Kapoor sold 40,780 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,603,803.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,761 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $422,832.94.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Rohit Kapoor sold 4,439 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $277,437.50.

On Friday, July 20th, Rohit Kapoor sold 2,118 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $132,375.00.

On Friday, July 13th, Rohit Kapoor sold 7,206 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $444,033.72.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Rohit Kapoor sold 20,150 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,222,097.50.

On Monday, July 9th, Rohit Kapoor sold 15,027 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $901,169.19.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,265 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $195,736.75.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $65.18. 142,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,011. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.30 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.