ExlService (EXLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.00

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 2593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.30 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 5,631 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $361,397.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,933.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 2,118 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $132,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,087 shares of company stock worth $7,285,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,711,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,739,000 after acquiring an additional 411,745 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,316,000. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,675,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,477,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ExlService by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,130,000 after acquiring an additional 84,541 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.