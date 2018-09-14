Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,186 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 836.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2,718.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 148,707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.44 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.