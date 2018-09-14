Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1,639.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 394,017 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 743,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $416,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,128 shares of company stock valued at $14,496,195. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.71 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

