Evolution Mining (CAHPF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Evolution Mining stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

