Everi (EVRI) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

EVRI traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 31,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $573.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.17 million. analysts predict that Everi will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Everi by 19.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Everi by 241.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 188,514 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 45.5% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 568,864 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 253.8% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 318,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 228,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

