Etsy (ETSY) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Etsy to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.22. 60,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,470. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Etsy has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.52%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,610,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,834,580 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 139.1% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,506,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,132,000 after buying an additional 2,621,521 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $29,384,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Etsy by 334,836.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 572,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 572,571 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 64.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,367,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,380,000 after buying an additional 534,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $19,696,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

