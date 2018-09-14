Eric C. Scroggins Sells 4,470 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $228,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Allison Transmission stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $52.22.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.33 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 96.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $232,000.
ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.