Eric C. Scroggins Sells 4,470 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $228,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.33 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 86.52% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 96.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

