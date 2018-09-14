EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (TERM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEARCA TERM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.33. 940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,719. EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.