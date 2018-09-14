ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Director Sells $51,215.00 in Stock

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $51,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,271.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.90. 873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,796. ePlus Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.65 and a 1 year high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $356.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.55 million. equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth $171,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth $3,279,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 39.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

