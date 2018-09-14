Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 254.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $193.21 on Friday. CIGNA Co. has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.77.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 2,828 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $177.61 per share, with a total value of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,909.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

