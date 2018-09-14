Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) by 6,701.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DCT Industrial Trust were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $49,049,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,804,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 466.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 357,712 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,888,000 after purchasing an additional 342,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in DCT Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $22,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

DCT Industrial Trust stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $69.51.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.02 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 27.54%. research analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

