Entegra Financial Corp (ENFC) Receives $31.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegra Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. FIG Partners lowered Entegra Financial to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Compass Point raised Entegra Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Entegra Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

Get Entegra Financial alerts:

ENFC opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Entegra Financial has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $187.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.18.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Entegra Financial had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. equities analysts forecast that Entegra Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entegra Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegra Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Entegra Financial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Entegra Financial by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Entegra Financial by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Entegra Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegra Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.