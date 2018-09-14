Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.0394 (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Coinrail, Cobinhood and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $29.99 million and $872,234.00 worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00278559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00149942 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.45 or 0.05721020 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,158,535 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, Liqui, COSS, Coinrail, Cryptopia, Tidex, Binance, Bittrex, CoinEx Market, Upbit, IDEX, AirSwap, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

