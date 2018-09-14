Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) Insider Pierre Lassonde Sells 7,700 Shares of Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) insider Pierre Lassonde sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total transaction of C$631,785.00.

Pierre Lassonde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Pierre Lassonde sold 6,500 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.24, for a total transaction of C$541,060.00.

TSE:ENGH traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,689. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1 year low of C$50.10 and a 1 year high of C$86.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

