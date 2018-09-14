Enerplus Corp (ERF) Insider Buys C$46,880.00 in Stock

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) insider Edward Mclaughlin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,880.00.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$15.25. 733,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,552. Enerplus Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.04.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$236.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$314.01 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 5.63%.

The firm also recently declared a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “c$17.01” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.46.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

