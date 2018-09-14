Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Director Buys $1,768,000.00 in Stock

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,768,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,503.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ETE opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 100.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research note on Friday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETE. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 357.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 7,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 78.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

